Santa Fe Travel Guide

Santa Fe was once the northernmost outpost of the Spanish empire in the Americas. Most of the downtown area is a designated historic district, and among the pueblo-style architecture, Spanish churches, twisting streets, and tiny boutiques, you'll feel like you're in a completely different country (or time period). Santa Fe has a local culture that's all about healthy living, organic food, and a surprisingly urban sensibility that will make you wonder why more cities don't marry modern life with old-world peace of mind like they do in "the City Different."