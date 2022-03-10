Santa Fe Travel Guide
Santa Fe was once the northernmost outpost of the Spanish empire in the Americas. Most of the downtown area is a designated historic district, and among the pueblo-style architecture, Spanish churches, twisting streets, and tiny boutiques, you'll feel like you're in a completely different country (or time period). Santa Fe has a local culture that's all about healthy living, organic food, and a surprisingly urban sensibility that will make you wonder why more cities don't marry modern life with old-world peace of mind like they do in "the City Different."
Best Time To Go
Santa Fe is a wonderful destination year-round—it all depends on what kind of seasonal activities you're looking for. The peak season is summer, when the days are hot and the nights are warm, but the shoulder seasons of fall and spring still have pleasant weather and some wonderful festivals. Winter is cold and dry in the city, but powdery snow in the mountains makes for excellent skiing.
Transportation
Though the downtown area is walkable, you'll need a car to visit the rest of Santa Fe. Parking is plentiful, even downtown, but public transportation is limited to the bus system. Uber is a reasonable alternative, though everything downtown is reasonably close.
Weather
Santa Fe has approximately 350 days of sunshine a year. December is the coldest month, with an average high of 43°F (6°C), and July is the warmest month, with an average high of 86°F (30°C). The city experiences a monsoon season in late summer, and travelers can expect it to rain for about an hour most afternoons during that time.
Know Before You Go
Santa Fe is an hour away from New Mexico's biggest airport, in Albuquerque. One great bonus for visitors: free Wi-Fi is widely available in town.