San Miguel de Allende Travel Guide

San Miguel de Allende is packed with activities year-round, and you'll find things to do no matter when you visit. For the best weather, we recommend visiting between November and April when highs hover in the 70s and 80s, though tourists will be out in full force during the Christmas and Easter holidays. It seems like San Miguel is always celebrating something — not just Día de los Muertos (Nov. 1), but the annual wine harvest festival in August, the Guanajuato International Film Festival each July, and of course, the Desfile de los Locos, which literally translated as "Parade of the Crazies" and sees Sanmiguelenses dress up in their wackiest outfits to throw candy at onlookers each June.