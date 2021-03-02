San Francisco Travel Guide

When in San Francisco, do as the Northern Californians do. Dress in layers, because the weather is constantly changing, and the fog—whose name, by the way, is Karl—often rolls in with little warning. Spend an afternoon lounging in a public park, taking advantage of San Francisco's seemingly endless green space. Take the BART—i.e., the Metro—to dinner in the Mission. Hike along the Pacific Ocean, or at least stroll on Ocean Beach at sunset. And if someone offers to let you test their app in beta, you've officially made it as a local.