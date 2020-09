Right at the foot of Château Frontenac, thrillseekers will be happy to find a toboggan 82 meters high that offers a heart-challenging 150-meter run. The ride is not only exhilarating, it’s breathtaking too: the top of the toboggan offers sprawling views over the Château and the St. Lawrence River. No need to bring your own toboggan; they are provided in the $2 fee charged for a run.