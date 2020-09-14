Relaxing at a Nordic Spa (Sibéria Station Spa)

Who would think wandering around in the cold of winter wearing nothing but a bathing suit could be not only therapeutic, but fun? Nordic spas provide an utterly relaxing atmosphere where bathers dip into outdoor hot baths—and cool ones, too, if you follow the Scandinavian directions. Sibéria Station Spa is one of the region’s most popular spas: visitors pay to access the baths only, or upgrade their experience with massages provided by licensed therapists.