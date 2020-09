Located in a former nineteenth-century warehouse inside the luxurious Auberge Saint-Antoine, Panache is one of the city’s most beautiful restaurants. Massive wood beams, stone walls, and a central fireplace all contribute to its elegant and oh-so-romantic atmosphere. The dinner menu reinvents classic Québécois dishes that are delightfully highlighted by luxurious ingredients such as foie gras. Lunch and weekend brunch are just as memorable.