Locals used to shy away from eating at restaurants sitting right by the Château Frontenac, since they mostly catered to the tourist crowd. That was before Chic Shack opened in front of Quebec’s most famous landmark. Primarily a burger and milkshake joint, Chic Shack offers gourmet poutines that are often the reason people return. Local beers on tap and handpicked wines sold by the glass are the perfect accompaniment.