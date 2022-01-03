Le Bonne Entente

Just off the bridges on the western side of the city, this large hotel offers a variety of rooms with different personalities, from minimalist urban suites to cozy rooms with romantic four-poster beds. Whatever the style favored by visitors, all benefit from the same outstanding services that make it worth its four-diamond rating. A heated outdoor pool, full service spa, top-notch meeting rooms, and free Wi-Fi please a wide range of travellers, from businesspeople to families.



