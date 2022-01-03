Le Bonne Entente
Just off the bridges on the western side of the city, this large hotel offers a variety of rooms with different personalities, from minimalist urban suites to cozy rooms with romantic four-poster beds. Whatever the style favored by visitors, all benefit from the same outstanding services that make it worth its four-diamond rating. A heated outdoor pool, full service spa, top-notch meeting rooms, and free Wi-Fi please a wide range of travellers, from businesspeople to families.
Other Nearby Hotels
This 19th-century castle-like structure is the ... Read More
Built on the site of an 18th-century maritime w... Read More
Sitting on an enviable corner of Grande-Allée, ... Read More
This Old Port hotel, housed in a building datin... Read More
Built on the site of an 18th-century maritime w... Read More
In recent years, the Manoir Victoria hotel has ... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
L’Atelier is one of a handful of Grande-Allée r... Read More
The casual café of award-winning Auberge Saint-... Read More
A new restaurant located inside iconic Château ... Read More
An actual “hole-in-the-wall” hidden in a small ... Read More
La Planque is an elegant yet cozy multi-level r... Read More
If the aroma alone of coffee can lift your spir... Read More
Nearby Things to Do
About 25 miles from downtown Quebec City is Mon... Read More
A playground of over 55 square miles, Station T... Read More
One of the city’s best-kept secrets is the park... Read More
This is a park that needs no introduction: Cove... Read More