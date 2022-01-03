Le Bonne Entente
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. U.S. + Canada
  4. Canada
  5. Quebec
  6. Quebec City
  7. Le Bonne Entente

Le Bonne Entente

Just off the bridges on the western side of the city, this large hotel offers a variety of rooms with different personalities, from minimalist urban suites to cozy rooms with romantic four-poster beds. Whatever the style favored by visitors, all benefit from the same outstanding services that make it worth its four-diamond rating. A heated outdoor pool, full service spa, top-notch meeting rooms, and free Wi-Fi please a wide range of travellers, from businesspeople to families.

 

Other Nearby Hotels
photos
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac
This 19th-century castle-like structure is the ... Read More
photos
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Built on the site of an 18th-century maritime w... Read More
photos
Hôtel Château Laurier
Sitting on an enviable corner of Grande-Allée, ... Read More
journal
Hôtel Le Priori
This Old Port hotel, housed in a building datin... Read More
suitcase
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Built on the site of an 18th-century maritime w... Read More
travel package
Manoir Victoria
In recent years, the Manoir Victoria hotel has ... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
suitcase
Bistro L’Atelier
L’Atelier is one of a handful of Grande-Allée r... Read More
journal
Café-Bar Artefact
The casual café of award-winning Auberge Saint-... Read More
suitcase
Le Sam, Bistro Évolutif
A new restaurant located inside iconic Château ... Read More
journal
Bar Sainte-Angèle
An actual “hole-in-the-wall” hidden in a small ... Read More
La Planque Restaurant in Quebec City
La Planque
La Planque is an elegant yet cozy multi-level r... Read More
journal
Brûlerie de Café de Québec
If the aroma alone of coffee can lift your spir... Read More
Nearby Things to Do
travel package
Hiking
Parc National de la Jacques-Cartier, a short 30... Read More
travel package
Biking
What could be more energizing than visiting the... Read More
travel package
Downhill Skiing
About 25 miles from downtown Quebec City is Mon... Read More
suitcase
Cross Country Skiing
A playground of over 55 square miles, Station T... Read More
suitcase
Nature Walking
One of the city’s best-kept secrets is the park... Read More
travel package
Plaines d’Abraham
This is a park that needs no introduction: Cove... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up