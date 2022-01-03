Hôtel Château Laurier
Hôtel Château Laurier

Sitting on an enviable corner of Grande-Allée, Hôtel Château Laurier is bang in the action of both the summer’s and winter’s major festivals. Accommodations range from smaller, classic rooms to a 902-square-foot presidential suite, equipped with a fireplace, a 12-seat dining room, and a panoramic view over the city. The hotel’s wide range of services, the diversity of packages offered, and its proximity to the Old City make it a versatile choice.

 

