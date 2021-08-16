Quebec City Travel Guide
For travelers keen on a European getaway without a flight across the Atlantic, Quebec City offers the charms of a French or Swiss destination. What's more, you'll hear enough French in Quebec City to get a taste of that European language barrier. A much smaller city than Montreal—which has four million residents—Quebec City's intimate, old town-chic atmosphere is extremely appealing to travelers. It's a metropolis that's more akin to Geneva, Switzerland or Nice, France than to London or New York City. Known for its history and architecture, Quebec City is beyond picturesque and feels authentically Québecois. Here, everything you need to know about the capital of Canada's French-speaking province, from the culinary scene and points of interest to the best events in this idyllic city.
Time Zone
Eastern Standard Time
Best Time to Go
From a weather perspective, you're going to be chilly in Quebec City in the winter (with temperatures firmly in the 20s or below). Nonetheless, it's a picturesque time to visit. The summer and fall months are much more temperate. Spring is still cold with a fair amount of precipitation.
Quebec City's annual Carnaval de Quebec is held in February. The festival dates back to the late 1800s and is one of Quebec City's biggest attractions.
In January, the Hôtel de Glace opens, which is not only a spectacle but the perfect time to spend a night at the Ice Hotel.
In April, Quebec City hosts a charming book fair, which is locally referred to as Salon International du Livre de Québec.
Quebec is known for hosting both food and comedy festivals—with both Montreal and Quebec City offering events for gourmands and comedy enthusiasts. Quebec's gourmet festivals are in May (Festival Québec Exquis!) and November (Québec Gourmet Table) and their ComediHa! Fest-Québec is in August.
Things to Know
When we say Quebec City is known for their architecture, we mean it. It's the only walled city (on this continent) north of Mexico.
Just like many classic European destinations, Quebec City has an important river that runs through the metropolis: the St. Lawrence River.
They speak both French and English in Quebec, though keep in mind that French dominates some parts of the city. The French spoken in Quebec City and Montreal—often referred to as Québecois French—is slightly different from French spoken in France.
Old Quebec is actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Quebec City is known for its charming, European-esque cobblestone streets and the renowned Château Frontenac, which is now a Fairmont hotel.
Currency: Canadian Dollar
Calling Code: +1
How to Get Around
Buses: The local bus transportation network in Quebec City is called the Réseau de Transport de la Capitale (RTC). This is the main form of public transportation in Quebec City and is well-run. One ride costs $3.50 (cash) or $3.20 (with ticket) and a one-day pass is $8.85.
Taxis: You can find taxis at the airport and major hotels in Quebec City. You can also call a local taxi company like Taxi Laurier.
Car service: Uber is available in Quebec City.
Best Hotels
Fairmont Château Frontenac
Address: 1 rue des Carrières CITQ No. 040703, Québec City, Quebec G1R 4P5
Phone: 418-692-3861
Website
The Fairmont Château Frontenac is a Quebec icon. The hotel offers stunning views of the St. Lawrence River and the Old Fortified City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each of the 610 guest rooms is flush with luxury accommodations to ensure a relaxing stay. Visitors can stop into the Château Frontenac's Moment Spa for a blissful massage or facial. This historic hotel also offers tours of its grandeur to those unable to stay on the property.
Hôtel de Glace
Address: 2280 Bd Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Phone: 418-844-2200
Website
The Hôtel de Glace opens annually through the winters and is the only ice hotel in North America. Made entirely of ice, right down to the cocktail glasses in the bar, staying at the Hôtel de Glace is a truly memorable experience. Guests can warm up in a selection of hot tubs or saunas with a view of the starry night sky.
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Address: 8 Rue Saint-Antoine, Québec, QC G1K 4C9, Canada
Phone: 418-692-2211
Website
In the heart of Quebec City, you'll find the historic Auberge Saint-Antoine, which offers guests easy access to city activities and beautiful views of the St. Lawrence River. The Auberge Saint-Antoine extends through three buildings from the 17th and 18th century and was built on an archaeological site. Guests can find a selection of artifacts throughout the rooms and must stop into Bar Artefact for an imaginative cocktail.
Hotel Le Germain
Address: 126 St-Pierre Street, Quebec, Quebec, G1K 4A8
Phone: 418-692-2224
Website
Located in the Old Port, the Hotel Le Germain is in an excellent location for exploring all that Quebec City has to offer. Offering amenities like 24-hour gym access, in-room Nespresso machines, and a continental breakfast, this hotel has something for everyone—plus, it's pet friendly
L'Hôtel du Capitole
Address: 972, rue Saint-Jean, Québec (Québec) G1R 1R5
Phone: 418-694-4040
Website
Centrally located in downtown Quebec City, L'Hôtel du Capitole's 108 guest rooms allow guests to enjoy the city in ultimate comfort. From the reception desk on the seventh floor guests can take in panoramic views of Old Quebec. Amenities include a pool on the ninth floor, a state-of-the-art fitness center, complimentary breakfast, and on-site laundry.
Best Restaurants
Le Lapin Saute
Address: 52 rue du Petit-Champlain, Québec (Québec)
Website
In the Quartier Petit Champlain, Le Lapin Saute is a charming spot featuring some of the best rabbit in the city. During the winter months, Le Lapin Saute seats 32 diners with a cozy, fireside ambiance. In the summer there's additional seating on the breezy terrace. Stop in for rabbit poutine or one of the delightful cassoulets. Reservations are recommended but not required.
Restaurant Le Continental
Address: 26 rue St-Louis, Vieux-Québec, Québec, G1R 3Y9
Phone: 418-694-9995
Website
Dining at Restaurant Le Continental is a feast for your eyes and your palette, as experienced staff offer table-side caesar salad, chateaubriand, and carved duck. Traditional French cuisine shines at Le Continental—consider finishing your meal with their divine take on a crepe suzette. An extensive wine list with French, Italian, and American wines pairs effortlessly with the menu.
ARVI
Address: 519, 3e Avenue Québec, Qc G1l 2w4
Phone: 581-742-4202
Website
Diners at Arvi can expect a theatrical dinner that does not disappoint. Arvi uses seasonal produce to create two five-course tasting menus (one vegetarian-friendly). The open-air concept virtually eliminates the barrier between the dining room and the kitchen, so guests can experience the thrill of watching the food on its journey from kitchen to table. Oh, and the same chefs that cooked the food, also deliver it to the eagerly waiting diners. With 30 seats, reservations are recommended.
La Korrigane
Address: 380, Dorchester Street
Québec (Qc) G1K 6A7
Phone: 418-614-0932
Website
La Korrigane brews small-batch artisanal beer in-house. Stop in for a pint of their Black Kraken or Saison, brewed with seasonal fruit. When it comes to food, La Korrigane is serving up delicious, light, seasonal dishes prepared with local, seasonal ingredients. Reservations are available for parties up to four. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Le Pied Bleu
Address: 179 Rue Saint-Vallier O,
Quebec, QC G1K 1J9
Phone: 418 914-3554
Website
The atmosphere at Le Pied Blue is welcoming, warm, and positively homey. Their specialty is charcuterie and meats, with award-winning blood sausage. Stop by for brunch, lunch, or dinner, or select a few items for take out. They're also serving up cocktails and a diverse wine list.
Things to Do
La Citadelle de Quebec
Address: 2, rue D'Auteuil, Quebec City, Quebec G1R 5C2
Phone: (418) 648-7016
Website
Quebec City is one of the last remaining fortified cities in North America and Touring La Citadelle de Quebec allows guests to uncover nearly 300 years of Canadian history. This historic site is an active military base. Visitors can explore the site's intrigue via guided tours and through the on-site Musée Royal 22e Régiment.
Musée de la Civilisation
Address: 85, Rue Dalhousie, Quebec City (Québec) G1K 8R2
Phone: 418-643-2158
Website
Situated in Old Quebec, the Musée de la Civilisation was originally developed to create and promote French history. The museum features a blend of permanent and temporary exhibits on both contemporary and historical topics. Visitors can explore a variety of interactive exhibits to illustrate a connection between the past and present.
Roger-Van den Hende Botanical Garden
Address: 2480 Boulevard Hochelaga, Quebec City, Quebec G1V 0A6
Phone: (418) 656-3742
Website
The Roger-Van den Hende Botanical Garden, located at Laval University, is an affordable delight in the city. Free, with a suggested donation of just $2, visitors can enjoy a variety of botanicals and plant life. The garden is a living laboratory for students and researchers at the university, and it's home to a variety of environments including a water garden, composting site, and rose garden. Guided tours are offered for groups of 10 or more ($5 per person).
Île d'Orleans
Phone: 866-941-9411
Website
Île d'Orleans, an island in the middle of the St. Lawrence River, is a delightful retreat for tourists and Quebec locals alike. The island is a designated historic area and has an abundance of fresh, island-grown produce that supply markets and stalls lining the city streets. Enjoy scenic walking paths, farm-to-table restaurants, and quaint shops and galleries featuring the work of local artists.
Best Shopping
Quartier Petit Champlain
Take a walk through Quartier Petit Champlain and admire the work of local artists and artisans. Rue de Petit Champlain is one of the oldest pedestrian shopping streets in North America and is home to unique boutiques and adorable restaurants perfect for a leisurely lunch if you're in need of a shopping respite.
Place Ste-Foy
Address: 2450, boulevard Laurier, Québec, QC,
G1V 2L1
Phone: 418-653-4184
Website
Head over to Place Ste-Foy to shop luxury brands in Quebec City. Interested in some personalized fashion advice? Set up an appointment with a stylist for a guided shopping experience.
Amimoc
Address: 35 1/2, rue du Petit-Champlain, Québec, Québec, G1K 4H5
Phone: 418-914-9933
Website
Pop into Amimoc, located in the Petit Champlain district of the city, for some well-crafted moccasins, boots, and more. The shoes are handmade and available for children, men, and women.
Le Grand Marché Quebec
Address: 250, boulevard Wilfrid-Hamel, Québec City, Québec G1L 5A7
Parking Lot P4
Phone: 418-692- 2517
Website
Food purveyors, artisans, and farmers gather at Le Grand Marché Quebec filling the stalls with seasonal delicacies. Stroll through the market to find meats, cheese, artisanal pastries and baked goods, wine, spirits, and so much more. Le Grand Marché is just minutes from Quebec's city center and is easily accessible by car, bike, or public transport.
Galeries de la Capitale
Address: 5401, Boul. des Galeries, Québec, QC G2K 1N4
Phone: 418-627-5800
Website
Head over to Galeries de la Capitale for world-class shopping. The shopping center is also home to Eastern Canada's largest indoor amusement park, le Mega-Parc.
Neighborhoods to Know
Old Quebec: Called Vieux-Québec in French, this historic neighborhood of Quebec is encircled by nearly three miles of fortifications. Visitors love the stone walls, rolling hills on which locals laze in the summer, and of course, the crowning jewel of Vieux-Québec, Château Frontenac.
Saint-Jean-Baptiste: A Boho-chic neighborhood with hipster vibes, Saint-Jean has art galleries and cafes lining its cobblestone streets. The neighborhood is also home to the legendary Breakneck Stairs — the city's oldest staircase, built in 1635 and comprising 59 steep stairs.
Montcalm: This neighborhood is home to attractions like Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, but it's also fairly residential. You'll find charming art galleries and nice restaurants in Montcalm, as well as the must-visit Avenue Cartier.
Saint-Roch: One of the haute downtown districts in Quebec City, Saint-Roch has been revitalized over the last decade. Tourists now flock to Saint-Roch for their excellent boutique shopping, charming cafes, and must-try restaurants like Le Clocher Penché.
Weather
Winter: Spoilers—winter in Quebec City is cold. You'll see lows under 10 F in January and February, and winter highs of 33 F. You should expect December, January, February, and March temperatures to hover in the 20s (Fahrenheit) with a fair bit of snowfall each month.
Spring: Spring thaws Quebec City, but temperatures aren't necessarily warm. You'll still get temperatures in the 30s in April and 40s in May. However, the highs can reach up to 60 in May. You'll see a significant amount of precipitation in the spring.
Summer: With temperatures climbing to the high 70s, summer is lovely in Quebec City. The city still sees rain in the summer, but the warmth lasts through the end of August and is a welcome treat for locals and tourists alike.
Fall: September and October are a delight in Quebec City, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and turning leaves lining the cobblestone streets. By November, temperatures dip as low as 29 F.