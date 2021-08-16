Quebec City Travel Guide

For travelers keen on a European getaway without a flight across the Atlantic, Quebec City offers the charms of a French or Swiss destination. What's more, you'll hear enough French in Quebec City to get a taste of that European language barrier. A much smaller city than Montreal—which has four million residents—Quebec City's intimate, old town-chic atmosphere is extremely appealing to travelers. It's a metropolis that's more akin to Geneva, Switzerland or Nice, France than to London or New York City. Known for its history and architecture, Quebec City is beyond picturesque and feels authentically Québecois. Here, everything you need to know about the capital of Canada's French-speaking province, from the culinary scene and points of interest to the best events in this idyllic city.