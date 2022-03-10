A little more than a two-hour flight from the continental U.S., Puerto Rico deftly walks the line between American territory and international charm. A blend of Spanish, Indian and African influences, this island has tropical forests, sandy beaches and an ever-expanding dining and nightclub scene. When you visit Puerto Rico— aside from taking a ferry trip to the pristine beaches of Culebra or the glowing waters off Vieques—you can otherwise cover the whole island by car with day trips, from the time capsule of Old San Juan, the posh designer boutiques of Condado and the small-town charms of Poncé. Read on in this Puerto Rico travel guide to plan your trip: