Portland Travel Guide

The Hoxton, Portland

Address: 15 NW 4th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

Phone: (503) 770-0500

At the center of historic Old Town Chinatown in what used to be the city's original downtown, The Hoxton is surrounded by quaint shops, bars, and restaurants. All of the 119 rooms are decorated with mid-century touches and feature art curated by a local gallerist. The hotel has two restaurants—a rooftop bar and restaurant with sweeping views of the city, and an eatery with pastries in the morning and cocktails at night—plus, a secret speakeasy that serves up inventive cocktails that's housed in the hotel's basement.