Pittsburgh Travel Guide

Trains: Pittsburgh's light rail is called the T. Pay before you board, or sign up for a ConnectCard before you go. You can transfer between the airport shuttle, the 28X, and the T (or any bus stop) for $1, but you do need to tell the operator if you're paying with cash and not a ConnectCard. Travel between Downtown and the North Shore is always free. You can get a map of the light rail system here. It's more similar to San Francisco or Washington DC than New York City or London in terms of how many stops it services, but all of the major points are reachable via the T.