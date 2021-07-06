Philadelphia Travel Guide

Philadelphia is known as the City of Neighborhoods, and neighborhoods in Philly have very distinct identities. There's something for everyone, though, whether you're looking for a quiet family-focused area to spend your time, the thriving nightlife of the Gayborhood in Washington West (festooned, naturally, with Pride flags), museums and parks, chic high-fashion shopping, or thrifty, snappy vintage and boho vibes. If you know what you want out of your vacation, do a little looking around in advance and plan around the neighborhoods.