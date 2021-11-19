Petit Pan
Run by an artsy Franco-Chinese couple, Petit Pan is a colorful French label offering curated a selection of clothes for boys, girls, and babies. The brand also sells an eclectic mix of accessories, linens, and homegoods. Pick up one of the beautiful bamboo and silk lanterns or mobiles. My favorite? A travel-themed mobile featuring a kite, a postcard, and a stickered suitcase.
