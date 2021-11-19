For over 100 years Petit Bateau—or Little Boat—has been making its signature cotton underwear for boys, girls, and babies. Today, the brand has expanded: a full line of garments (and undergarments) are available for all ages, including adults. The traditional French label seems to sum up Parisian-chic style with its comfortable and fashion-forward collections. Find the complete selection at their Champs-Elysées store.