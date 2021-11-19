Finger in the Nose
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. Europe
  4. France
  5. The Paris Area
  6. Finger in the Nose

Finger in the Nose

Edgy kids will love the rock & roll-style designs at this French fashion house. With its insolent name and well-respected collection of denim, kids and parents alike will appreciate the wide selection of fits, colours, and treatments. In the Marais store, find a  limited edition looks, exclusive accessories, kids’ fashion magazines and jewelry.

Other Nearby Things to Do
journal
Arnaud Delmontel
On the gourmet Rue des Martyrs strip below Piga... Read More
travel package
Du Pain et des Idées
Everything at this pared-down affair by the Can... Read More
suitcase
Moisan
This organic bakery is right by the bustling Al... Read More
photos
134 RdT
Stop here for award-winning baguettes and crois... Read More
photos
Liberté
This designer, marble-lined space by the Canal ... Read More
journal
Le Gaîté Lyrique
This museum is dedicated to digital creation ac... Read More
Nearby Hotels
journal
St. Christopher's
Not strictly a hotel, but a new-generation host... Read More
journal
Hôtel des Metallos
From 89€ a night for a double, this comfortable... Read More
camera and maps
Hôtel Jeanne d'Arc
Brilliantly located in the heart of the Marais,... Read More
travel package
Hôtel de Nesle
This eccentric Left Bank budget hotel has doubl... Read More
suitcase
Hôtel Costes
Decorated in a neo-Baroque style, one of Paris’... Read More
photos
Hôtel Caron de Beaumarchais
Take a step back in time at this mid-range bout... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
photos
Coutume Café
Since Coutume opened out by the Bon Marché back... Read More
photos
10 Belles
Out by the Canal St. Martin, this cute little s... Read More
photos
Téléscope
Sandwiched between fashion hub Palais-Royal and... Read More
camera and maps
Café Kitsuné
The on-trend Paris-based fashion and music labe... Read More
photos
KB Café
This South Pigalle corner café spills out onto ... Read More
travel package
Café Coutume
A pioneer on the craft coffee scene, Coutume ro... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up