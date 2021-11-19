The gorgeous flagship in the heart of the booming Northern Marais is a 3-floor bazaar featuring the trendy brand’s collection for boys and girls. From newborns to pre-teens, this store offers kids everything from stylish fashion (in vogue this winter: tartan) to furniture, books, and toys. There’s even an in-house hair salon for under-18-year-olds only, and a vintage black-and-white photo booth to immortalise the new look.