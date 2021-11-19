Bonpoint
From privileged little princes and princesses to chic young adults, the garments at Bonpoint are classic, polished, and meticulously well-made. Look for precious embroidered dresses for girls and swoon-worthy trouser sets for boys. The sprawling ground floor space is wrapped around a verdant interior courtyard and the great basement café is our secret spot for a coffee in the heart of the Left Bank.
