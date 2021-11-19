Maria Luisa
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. Europe
  4. France
  5. The Paris Area
  6. Maria Luisa

Maria Luisa

Whether you’re a tourist on vacation or a local Parisian, pizza is always a guaranteed hit with the generations. This restaurant, tucked behind the Canal St Martin, is an enduring and popular spot for families. There are rows of tables outside, and the menu of authentic Napoletana pizzas includes mini versions for kids. The tiramisu never disappoints either. Get here early to avoid the queue.  

Other Nearby Restaurants
photos
Coutume Café
Since Coutume opened out by the Bon Marché back... Read More
travel package
10 Belles
Out by the Canal St. Martin, this cute little s... Read More
camera and maps
Téléscope
Sandwiched between fashion hub Palais-Royal and... Read More
photos
Café Kitsuné
The on-trend Paris-based fashion and music labe... Read More
travel package
KB Café
This South Pigalle corner café spills out onto ... Read More
suitcase
Café Coutume
A pioneer on the craft coffee scene, Coutume ro... Read More
Nearby Hotels
photos
St. Christopher's
Not strictly a hotel, but a new-generation host... Read More
travel package
Hôtel des Metallos
From 89€ a night for a double, this comfortable... Read More
camera and maps
Hôtel Jeanne d'Arc
Brilliantly located in the heart of the Marais,... Read More
suitcase
Hôtel de Nesle
This eccentric Left Bank budget hotel has doubl... Read More
photos
Hôtel Costes
Decorated in a neo-Baroque style, one of Paris’... Read More
camera and maps
Hôtel Caron de Beaumarchais
Take a step back in time at this mid-range bout... Read More
Nearby Bars
Paris Destination Guide
Candelaria
This hybrid site combines an excellent taqueria... Read More
Paris Destination Guide
Bespoke
Cute and quaint, Bespoke is a stand-out restaur... Read More
Paris Destination Guide
Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels
This elegant and sophisticated wine bar, l... Read More
Paris Destination Guide
Ciel de Paris
It doesn't get much more romantic than the Ciel... Read More
Paris Destination Guide
Harry's New York Bar
This classic cocktail bar, not far from the Ope... Read More
Paris Destination Guide
La Fine Mousse
Parisians aren't only into their wine and cockt... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up