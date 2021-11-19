Maria Luisa
Whether you’re a tourist on vacation or a local Parisian, pizza is always a guaranteed hit with the generations. This restaurant, tucked behind the Canal St Martin, is an enduring and popular spot for families. There are rows of tables outside, and the menu of authentic Napoletana pizzas includes mini versions for kids. The tiramisu never disappoints either. Get here early to avoid the queue.
Other Nearby Restaurants
Since Coutume opened out by the Bon Marché back... Read More
The on-trend Paris-based fashion and music labe... Read More
A pioneer on the craft coffee scene, Coutume ro... Read More
Nearby Hotels
Not strictly a hotel, but a new-generation host... Read More
From 89€ a night for a double, this comfortable... Read More
Brilliantly located in the heart of the Marais,... Read More
This eccentric Left Bank budget hotel has doubl... Read More
Decorated in a neo-Baroque style, one of Paris’... Read More
Take a step back in time at this mid-range bout... Read More
Nearby Bars
This hybrid site combines an excellent taqueria... Read More
This elegant and sophisticated wine bar, l... Read More
It doesn't get much more romantic than the Ciel... Read More
This classic cocktail bar, not far from the Ope... Read More
Parisians aren't only into their wine and cockt... Read More