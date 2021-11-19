Breizh Café
If you’ve always been skeptical about pancakes as a main meal option, this popular Brittany crepe spot will likely change your mind. This intimate café uses only top-quality ingredients (house-made caramel; local cheeses) cooked inside authentic, lace-thin buckwheat galettes. There’s also oysters and a staggering 15 varieties of artisanal cider for grown-ups.
