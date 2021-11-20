Le Citizen
Nestled on the corner of Canal St Martin is this eco-friendly outpost outfitted with iPads in every room and modern Danish furnishings. We love it for its views of the charming bridges and its on-trend, neo-Scandinavian style. With only 12 rooms, guests get personalized attention from hotel staff, and enjoy gourmet, complimentary mini bar snacks.

