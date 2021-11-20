Hôtel Thoumieux
Located between the Eiffel Tower and Les Invalides, this building hosts a busy, downstairs brasserie and upstairs fine-dining restaurant by Jean-François Piège, one of the most talented chefs working in Paris today. The hotel’s 15 gorgeous guestrooms were decorated by designer India Mahdavi in her signature bright, contemporary style (floral wallpaper; animal-print throws).
