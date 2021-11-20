Hôtel Paradis

Simultaneously relaxed and effortlessly chic, this boutique hotel has 38 rooms has a decidedly eclectic vibe: medallion and pheasant-print wallpapers, custom-upholstered headboards, mix-matched barstools and ivory marble countertops. Room service delivers an impressive selection of cold plates from next-door restaurant, Vivant, and bathrooms are stocked with luxe Malin + Goetz amenities.