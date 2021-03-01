Palm Springs Travel Guide

Palm Springs, California is located about 100 miles east of Los Angeles in the Coachella Valley area of the Sonoran Desert. A popular resort city for many years, Palm Springs is known for its natural hot springs, hotels, restaurants, golf courses, and sunny weather. It's been a favorite destination for Hollywood stars since the 1930s, and many celebrities maintain homes in the Palm Springs area.
The climate is one of the most attractive features of Palm Springs, and desert communities have spread eastward as the demand for homes has increased. Until relatively recently, many Palm Springs hotels, restaurants, and attractions closed during the hot summer months. Now, however, Palm Springs and the nearby communities are home to year-round residents as well as snowbirds and second home owners.
Palm Springs is a welcoming community with one of the largest numbers of same-sex households in the country. A number of resorts cater to LGBTQ+ tourists, and the city hosts the annual White Party in April and the Greater Palm Springs Pride Celebration every November with a parade and a number of events.
Downtown Palm Springs is always evolving, with new shops, restaurants, hotels, and neighborhoods, like the development of the north end as the Uptown Design District. The annual Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals have brought attention to the desert cities, and the January Palm Springs International Film Festival attracts top names and a growing number of visitors.
Pacific Standard Time. (Daylight Savings Time is observed seasonally)
The weather is sunny and dry most of the year, and temperatures are mild from October through May, with cooler nights during the winter months. Summer temperatures are typically around 100℉ and can reach as high as 115℉, with humidity less than 10%. Many visitors enjoy the hot, dry summer weather, especially if there's a pool nearby.
High season is from December through April, when snowbirds arrive from Canada and cold parts of the U.S. Hotel prices are generally higher, and restaurants, golf courses, and attractions are more crowded. December, January, and February are considered the rainy months, but precipitation is normally around just an inch or so, although there have been years with heavier rains.
Festivals like the Palm Springs International Film Festival in early January, Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals in April, Pride events in November, the PGA Tour's American Express Men's Golf Tournament in January, and the LPGA ANA Inspiration Tournament in April bring in more visitors during those times. The BNP Paribas Tennis Open is held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
"Greater Palm Springs" encompasses eight cities in addition to Palm Springs: Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, LaQuinta, Indio, and Coachella.
Tourism is the area's largest employer and the number one contributor to the local economy.
Dates have been cultivated in the Coachella Valley since the early 1900s, and 95% of the U.S. dates come from this area. Other agricultural products are grapes, citrus, artichokes, lettuce, carrots, and many others.
Mid-century modern homes, inns, hotels, and even a former gas station make Palm Springs popular with fans of the era. The annual February Modernism Week celebrates mid-century modern design, architecture, art, fashion, and culture, with a fall preview in October.
The Greater Palm Springs area is home to nearly 125 public, municipal, and private golf courses.
More than 2,000 years ago, Palm Springs' first residents were the ancestors of today's Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Today, they are the largest landowners in Palm Springs with nearly 6,700 acres within city limits. Many major hotels and facilities are located on leased tribal lands.
Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is about 20 minutes from downtown.
From the airport: Car rental company counters (Enterprise, Hertz, Alamo, Budget, Thrifty) are in the terminal near the baggage claim area. Taxis, Uber, and Lyft are available at the terminal.
AM-PM Shuttle Service: Provides transportation in Greater Palm Springs area.
Skycap Shuttle Service: Provides luxury SUV, town car, and van service.
Prime Time Shuttle: Provides service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Palm Springs.
Lin Lines and Cardiff Limousines: Provide transportation with professional, uniformed drivers.
Address: 888 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-6000
Website
Steps from downtown, the hotel boasts one of the area’s largest pools, with poolside private cabanas and pool bar. Comfortable guestrooms and suites, a spa, and casual restaurant make this a popular spot.
Address: 150 South Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 325-9676
Website
Located in walkable downtown, the Hotel Zoso offers a spa, supper club with entertainment, fitness center, and casual dining spot along with stylish guestrooms and suites.
Address: 285 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-9000
Website
Set in the center of downtown Palm Springs, the Hyatt offers luxury guestrooms and suites along with a pool, bistro, patio restaurant and bar, and balconies overlooking lively Palm Canyon Drive.
Address: 555 Warm Sands Drive, Palm Springs, CA 9226
Phone: (760) 422-5500
Website
This new boutique hotel for adults (21 and over), set in a quiet Palm Springs neighborhood, boasts stylish decor, comfy beds, outdoor fire pit, pool, hot tub, complimentary bicycles, and continental breakfast.
Address: 1600 North Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 327-8311
Website
Minutes from downtown Palm Springs, the hotel offers a casual-luxe island feel, tropical-inspired drinks, and the town’s largest resort spa. Guestrooms include refrigerators, microwaves, and Keurig coffee makers for convenience.
Address: 100 West Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 904-5015
Website
Conveniently located in the midst of downtown Palm Springs, the hotel offers 153 spacious guestrooms and suites. The rooftop pool and bar boast spectacular views, as does its rooftop restaurant, along with well-prepared seasonal dishes.
Address: 200 West Ramon Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 325-0046
Website
This romantic retreat was once a private estate for Hollywood’s Golden Age. Thirty renovated and uniquely designed rooms and suites include a variety of features like fireplaces, patios, and vintage-style furnishings. Amenities include pool and hot tub along with the Palm Springs classic Melvyn’s for superb dining and cocktails.
Address: 1620 South Indian Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 327-2314
Website
This adults-only hotel combines the atmosphere of Hollywood’s Golden Age with modern comforts and an eclectic mix of vintage furnishings, stunning art, and clever style. Lush landscaping, pool, intimate dining at Del Rey, and a variety of unique guestrooms provide relaxation and fun.
Address: 1586 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 323-2231
Website
This adults-only boutique hotel features 11 unique rooms, landscaped grounds, a restored vintage pool, cabanas, and a 12-person hot tub. Inviting outdoor areas, a koi pond, and cushy daybeds ensure a relaxing stay. The vibe is 1960s French beach culture a la St. Tropez.
Address: 400 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 320-6868
Website
Located downtown, the Hilton offers an expansive pool and deck, spa, and dining at Al Fresco in the pool courtyard. Cocktails and small plates are on the menu, and room service dining is available as well.
Address: 1551 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 507-1650
Website
This small, friendly, casual hotel offers 32 comfortably furnished rooms, a pool with fire pits, poolside bar, and lounges. The stylish hotel has bicycles to borrow for a ride around the neighborhood.
Address: 4200 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 770-5000
Website
This mid-century retreat lets you choose from a variety of guestrooms and suites on its exquisitely landscaped property, whether you want a poolside room, one with a private hammock, a standalone private villa, or expansive one- or two-bedroom residence. Dine at swanky Mister Parker’s or al fresco at Norma’s.
Address: 196 South Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 778-0017
Website
This excellent dining spot reflects the cuisine of Austrian-born chef/owner Johannes Bacher. The creative menu includes a variety of meats, seafoods, and side dishes artfully presented, and the wiener schnitzel is a favorite of the restaurant’s long-time customers. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 205 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 323-1003
Website
In downtown, the restaurant offers a variety of seafood, steaks, salads, and desserts in a comfortable atmosphere with outdoor tables overlooking the lively Palm Canyon Drive scene. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 6 La Plaza Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-2724
Website
Set in downtown Palm Springs in the courtyard of La Plaza, this casual restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the traditional Provencal style that transports guests to the South of France. They use only fresh seasonal ingredients, house-made jams, and local produce. (Reservations required for dinner; walk in for breakfast and lunch)
Address: 701 West Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 327-3446
Website
This picturesque restaurant is set against the San Jacinto mountains, with both indoor and outdoor dining in elegant surroundings. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch are served with the focus on American cuisine. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 707 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 864-8746
Website
This popular dining spot in the Uptown Design District focuses on American cuisine with an Italian flair and a varied menu based on local, seasonal ingredients. Locals love its lively atmosphere, creative cocktails, and delicious dishes. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 664 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 327-4400
Website
Set in the Uptown Design District, Jake’s offers indoor, courtyard, and streetside dining. This upscale casual spot is known for great service, fresh ingredients, and creative presentations. Cocktails, wine, and atmosphere make it a favorite for all-day dining and weekend brunch. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 200 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 327-5858
Website
This hip dining spot boasts streetside tables open to Palm Canyon Drive, upper levels, and indoor seating with an energetic atmosphere and varied menu. Generous servings and quality food offers good value and makes this a popular lunch and dinner go-to for visitors and locals. (Reservations suggested)
Address: 222 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 325-2794
Website
This Palm Springs classic Mexican restaurant has been a long-time local favorite, with patio dining, an extensive menu, outdoor bar, dance floor, bandstand, and cocktails featuring more than 100 varieties of Tequila.
Address: 198 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-6300
Website
This sophisticated restaurant in the heart of lively downtown offers indoor seating as well as outdoor tables for those who enjoy watching the action on Palm Canyon Drive. Known for tasty, creative cuisine for dinner and weekend brunch, Zin’s menu includes a charcuterie board, burrata appetizer, seared branzino, and their “famous fried chicken dinner.” (Reservations recommended)
Address: 401 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 325-1199
Website
This New York-style deli has long been a favorite for locals and visitors who feast on specialties like hot pastrami sandwiches on rye bread, Nova lox and cream cheese on bagels, generously sized salads, soups, and dinners like “Mom’s Meatloaf,” and roast brisket of beef with potato latkes. Desserts include mile-high layer cakes, cheesecakes, and cookies.
Address: 1775 East Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 625, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 778-6595
Website
This popular restaurant offers a creative menu of Asian-style dishes with tasty sauces, artful presentations, and friendly service. Some examples of their fusion style include Ahi Viet Nachos and the Bahn Mi Dog, a beef frank served Vietnamese banh-mi style. There’s a cocktail lounge, spring roll bar, and traditional items like Pho, Green Papaya Salad, and egg rolls. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 1556 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 537-1022
Website
This uptown, upscale sushi bar is helmed by award-winning chef Engin Onural and billed as “Sushi and Whiskey” for their extensive selection of cocktails and Japanese spirits as well as outstanding sushi. An intimate space with outdoor seating as well as indoor, Sandfish receives accolades for both the quality of sushi and the service. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 1107 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 548-0041
Website
This uptown restaurant features modern Chinese cuisine with a creative menu of small plates and cocktails. Dim sum, served with house sauces, includes pork potstickers, shrimp dumplings, and lobster dumplings with shiitake mushrooms and truffle butter sauce. Traditional Chinese dishes like wonton soup, beef and broccoli, and kung-pao chicken are delicious, and vegan choices are on the menu as well. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 849 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 325-8490
Website
This stylish Uptown spot offers indoor and outdoor dining, serving modern California cuisine made with the freshest seasonal ingredients and creative global flair. The eclectic menu includes Chilean sea bass, grilled Cubano sandwiches, smoked portobello mushroom pappardelle, and breakfast chilaquiles. Cocktails, wines, and desserts add to the experience. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 1900 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 322-4422
Website
This supper club set in the Club Trinidad Hotel offers retro-style glamor that takes guests back to the swinging ‘60s Rat Pack era. Weekend dinner and a show means quality entertainers, and during the week, there’s music and dancing. Look for weekday happy hours with special drink prices and piano music. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 356 South Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 832-6691
Website
This popular restaurant services Vietnamese dishes by chef Tai Spendley who combines his Asian heritage with French technique to come up with his uniquely delicious cuisine. The menu includes five spice crispy chicken, shaking beef, and starters like lemongrass wings, spicy okra, jasmine tea leaf salad, and coconut black mussels. (Reservations recommended)
Address: 219–221 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 323-8297
Website
In the center of downtown Palm Springs, the Heritage Center is dedicated to the Native Americans and early settlers of the area. The McCallum Adobe and Miss Cornelia White’s House are early homes, and Ruddy’s General Store is a recreation of a typical dry goods shop. The Agua Caliente Cultural Museum features photographs, artifacts, and jewelry of the indigenous Cahuilla Indians.
Address: 101 Museum Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-4800
Website
The downtown museum features three floors of art in various media, including painting, sculpture, and artifacts. The Annenberg Theater, housed in the building, is home to performances, lectures, and films. In Palm Desert, a branch of the museum displays painting, photography, and temporary exhibitions in a stunning building surrounded by a four-acre sculpture garden.
Address: 300 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-4897
Website
This downtown Palm Springs museum features exhibitions, community programs, archives, and serves as the creative hub for mid-century architecture and design exploration.
Address: 745 North Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, Ca 92262
Phone: (760) 778-6262
Website
Exhibits include aircraft from World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam War, most in flying condition. Permanent and temporary exhibits, artifacts, artwork, and literature tell of the role of air power in American history.
Address: 38500 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 323-6018
Website
This beautiful and culturally sensitive area in the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation offers native wildlife, plants, rock art, ancient irrigation systems, streams, and a seasonal 60-foot waterfall. A variety of picturesque hiking trails wind through the canyons.
Hiking Guide - Visit Palm Springs
A variety of hiking trails from easy to difficult, short to full-day hikes, are available within the city of Palm Springs as part of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation and Mt. San Jacinto State Park.
Address: 1 Tramway, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 325-1391
Website
It’s the largest rotating aerial tramway in the world, taking guests along the cliffs of Chino Canyon to the Mountain Station at 8,516 feet in about 10 scenic minutes. Spectacular views, restaurants, nature exhibits, hiking trails, and mountain air await at the top. In summer, cool weather is welcome, and in winter, there’s often snow.
Address: 2500 Toledo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Website
Near the Indian Canyons, Smoke Tree offers guided rides by the hour or the whole day. Enjoy a peaceful ride through the Agua Caliente Indian Canyons among streams, trees, and a palm oasis.
Address: 1701 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Phone: (760) 327-6555
Website
This privately owned arboretum features desert trees, plants, and cacti from around the world set in the family’s residence estate. More than 3000 varieties are displayed in their habitats along a nature trail. Some plants are available for purchase in their shop.
Address: 1350 Ladera Circle, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-1192
Website
Elvis and Priscilla Presley lived in this mid-century modern home in 1966-67, and honeymooned there. The unique house was designed in four perfect circles at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains with panoramic views. Half-hour tours are available with advance reservations.
Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277-3597
Phone: (760) 367-5522
Website
About an hour from Palm Springs, Joshua Tree National Park’s spectacular rock formations, wildlife, plants, and cacti make it a popular attraction for hiking, camping, and driving through its miles of roads. An International Dark Sky Park, it’s the place to enjoy starry nights especially when the moon is not brightening the sky.
Address: 47900 Portola Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Phone: (760) 346-5694
Website
More than 450 animals at the zoo include mountain lions, leopards, bighorn sheep, warthogs, giraffes, cheetahs, zebras, and birds. The botanical garden illustrates the deserts of the world and the mission of conservation. Animal shows, interactive exhibits, giraffe feeding, carousel, and model railroad add to the fun.
Address: 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Phone: (760) 340-2787
Website
This 1,127-seat theater, adjacent to the campus of the College of the Desert, hosts concerts, plays, shows, and a variety of events.
Address: 37977 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Phone: (760) 328-2829
Website
The former Annenberg Estate is a 15-acre site with gorgeous landscaping, a modern building with art exhibits, cafe, gift shop, and multimedia offerings that tell of the estate’s history and founders. A self-guided audio tour is available, and guided tours may be arranged with advance reservations.
Address: 86030 62nd Avenue, Thermal, CA 92274
Phone: (760) 984-5200
Website
Drive the latest BMWs in a variety of on-track experiences or take advantage of BMW experts for a private lesson.
Address: 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Phone: (760) 321-2000
Website
This gaming casino, resort, and spa also features restaurants and The Show, a venue for concerts, comedy shows, and music events.
Address: 15 North Palm Canyon Drive, Suite A4, Palm Springs, Ca 92262
Phone: (760) 864-1300
Website
It’s fun to browse in this upscale gift boutique and book store where you can find unique items, gift books, greeting cards, and more. The store also holds special events and book signings for its diverse clientele.
Address: 505 East Industrial Place, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-8740
Website
This two-story building houses the collection of more than 40 vendors with items that include jewelry, mid-century furniture, lighting, original artwork, and military collectibles.
Address: 901 North Palm Canyon Drive, #101, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-3999
Website
This upscale shop features table mats, flatware, service pieces, home decor, furniture, and lighting, as well as jewelry, handbags, and accessories. All items are carefully selected for an attractive and well-curated selection.
Address: 745 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-3400
Website
Mid-century modern art, design, and lifestyle are depicted in artist Shag’s work for sale in his gallery. His prints, paintings, clothing, and home design items are colorful and fun.
Address: 891 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, Ca 92262
Phone: (760) 416-2856
Website
This boutique offers women’s apparel, accessories, handbags, footwear, Mr. Turk menswear, and swimwear in a 1960s glass-walled building, a destination in itself.
Address: 268 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-7799
Website
Located in downtown Palm Springs since 1987, this shop features jewelry, minerals, crystals, incense, crystal bowls, and gifts from around the world. It’s the place to learn about chakras, sound healing, meditation, and more.
Address: 155 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 327-6367
Website
This premier menswear clothing store has been a downtown Palm Springs fixture for more than 15 years, now offering women’s fashions as well as stylish imported menswear.
Address: 187 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 424-2006
Website
Everything a dog-lover could want is at this store, from toys to clothing to food and treats.
Address: 301 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (760) 322-5049
Website
Greeting cards are just the beginning at this shop where browsing is fun and you can find retro Palm Springs postcards, modern books, boxed cards, prints, home decor, and unique gifts. Complimentary gift wrapping with beautiful papers and ribbons is a plus.
Address: 232 North Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Phone: (844) 353-6200
Website
This fascinating venue presents the artwork of Elena Bulatova and other artists in a striking setting. Mixed media paintings, abstracts, large scale works, and sculptures are displayed.
Address: 115 South Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Website
In the heart of downtown Palm Springs, this historic shopping and dining area features landscaped courtyards and a variety of boutiques and restaurants.
Address: 71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Phone: (760) 341-2711
Website
This attractive outdoor mall includes CineMark Theaters, retail shops, and a variety of restaurants including P.F. Changs, Flemings, The Cheesecake Factory, and Acqua California Bistro.
Address: 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Phone: (760) 346-2121
Website
This large indoor mall features Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Tristone Palm Desert 10 Cinemas, and a wide range of retail stores.
Address: 73061 El Paseo, Suite 200, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Phone: (760) 341-4058
Website
This elegant shopping street is lined with palm trees, public art, boutiques, and designer stores including Escada, Ralph Lauren, St. John, and more, along with a variety of restaurants.
Address: 73545 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Phone: (760) 862-1990
Website
This outdoor mall features lush landscaping, inviting rest areas, and retail stores that include Apple, Banana Republic, Anthropologie, Eileen Fisher, Kate Spade, Loft, Pottery Barn, and Tommy Bahama. Restaurants include Pacifica Seafood, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza.
The City of Palm Springs has designated 37 neighborhoods within its borders, each having a distinctive sign to let visitors know exactly where they are as well as to foster local pride. We'll describe several of the neighborhoods here.
The Movie Colony: This neighborhood is named for the film stars, studio heads, and celebrities who vacationed and built homes in this area that became known as "Hollywood's Playground."
Old Las Palmas: Close to downtown, this neighborhood also attracted Hollywood elites. The area was once a citrus grove and home to the Cahuilla Indians.
Andreas Hills: This neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city is elevated, so many of the homes boast spectacular views of the San Jacinto Mountains and the lights of the city. Hiking trails originating in the area lead to mountain trails, and one path leads to the former estate of Bob Hope.
Araby Cove: This hillside area, encircled by a nature preserve, offers stunning mountain and desert views as well as plentiful wildlife including bobcats, coyotes, rabbits, snakes, and lizards.
Demuth Park: This neighborhood overlooks a 60-acre recreation area, the city's largest greenspace consisting of tennis and pickleball courts, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, walking paths, and basketball courts.
El Mirador: Once home to a plush hotel and later a favorite destination for Hollywood stars, the area is now the location of Desert Regional Medical Center.
Gene Autry: Named for the famous singing cowboy and Palm Springs resident who appeared in 93 films as well as his own TV show, this residential neighborhood is close to the Whitewater Wash, a popular walking trail.
Historic Tennis Club: This neighborhood is the heart of downtown Palm Springs is named for the Tennis Club Resort where Marilyn Monroe was often seen lounging poolside. Historic homes and buildings date from the 1920s to 1950s and include today's Ingleside Inn and LeVallauris Restaurant.
Escena: This new neighborhood is a 450-acre resort community with the public Escena Golf Course and Escena Lounge and Grill. It's the first neighborhood to connect to the CV Link, a trans-valley hiking and biking path.
Palm Springs has a desert climate, with little humidity and minimal rainfall during the year. The months of April through June have virtually no rainfall at all. The weather is sunny about 350 days a year.
The winter months of December through March are cooler at night, and occasionally temperatures may drop to freezing overnight. Days begin to warm even before spring arrives, and by June, temperatures may exceed 100, with low humidity. In some areas, winds develop in spring, but the mountains generally keep precipitation to a minimum even when there's rain in coastal regions.
Summers are very hot and dry, and fall brings almost ideal weather conditions with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
Total annual rainfall is less than five inches, occurring mostly during the months of December through February
The following are average Fahrenheit lows and highs by month.
January 45 - 74
February 48 - 74
March 52 - 80
April 57 - 88
May 64 - 96
June 71 - 104
July 78 - 108
August 78 - 107
September 72 - 102
October 62 - 91
November 52 - 78
December 44 - 69
SunBus Tracker: For trip planning; check on bus arrival; general information
Palm Springs Modernism App: Guided tours of mid-century landmarks in Palm Springs
Palm Springs by Trip Bucket: Maps, hotels, restaurants, tours
Palm Canyon Drive: Interactive directions, GPS; retail, restaurants, hotels