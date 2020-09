Okay, I admit it. I’m a sucker for anything French. And here in Epcot’s France, themed to look like a series of winding streets and alleys in beautiful Paris, I can practically convince myself that I’m back across the Atlantic in the land of berets and baguettes. Shop for French perfume or cosmetics, or saunter across the courtyard to a fabulous wine and cookery shop. Don’t miss the bakery in the back of the pavilion.