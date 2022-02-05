Villa de Flora
Villa de Flora

Inside the sprawling Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center (near Walt Disney World), this huge buffet is in a Mediterranean-style setting. From an antipasti display to a huge selection of baked goods, and from soups and salads to seafood paella, smoked salmon and breakfast specialties, this brunch has it all. 

