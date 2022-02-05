The Boheme
This restaurant inside downtown Orlando’s Grand Bohemian Hotel hosts a popular Sunday Jazz Brunch, featuring live music and an expansive buffet (plus an a la carte menu, from which you can order as part of the buffet price). Choose from fresh waffles, an omelet station, a prime rib carving station, a seafood display, an antipasti display and more. Great people watching.

