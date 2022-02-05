Maxine’s on Shine

This is one of my favorite restaurants in Orlando, a secret gem among locals. Tucked away on a residential street in the downtown area, this delightfully colorful family-owned restaurant, run by a hardworking husband and wife team, offers a “Rejuicination Brunch” on weekends. Local soft rock and folk musicians play while you dine on specialties like the out-of-this-world chicken and waffles or the ridiculous but delicious Warnin’ In Da Mornin’ bloody Mary with a beer floater and bacon stir.