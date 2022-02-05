Gospel Brunch at the House of Blues

A choir rocks your world with contemporary and traditional gospel songs while you sample every Southern-style brunch specialty you can think of at this all-you-can-eat buffet. Choose from a 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. seating every Sunday; be sure to pick your seats and buy your tickets in advance. Not hungry enough for a huge buffet but still craving a show? Venture downtown to the wonderful Hamburger Mary’s, where the weekly drag queen Broadway Brunch offers dramatic show tunes and raunchy jokes – free with the price of your meal.