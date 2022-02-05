Gospel Brunch at the House of Blues
A choir rocks your world with contemporary and traditional gospel songs while you sample every Southern-style brunch specialty you can think of at this all-you-can-eat buffet. Choose from a 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. seating every Sunday; be sure to pick your seats and buy your tickets in advance. Not hungry enough for a huge buffet but still craving a show? Venture downtown to the wonderful Hamburger Mary’s, where the weekly drag queen Broadway Brunch offers dramatic show tunes and raunchy jokes – free with the price of your meal.
Other Nearby Restaurants
This sprawling restaurant, inside Disney’s Cont... Read More
Dine inside a fairy tale high above the Magic K... Read More
While not technically a character, per se, SeaW... Read More
This dining experience at Café La Bamba at Univ... Read More
This restaurant at the Nickelodeon Suites Resor... Read More
Celebrity chef Donna Scala herself died in Marc... Read More
Nearby Hotels
Where else can you hang with the Teenage Mutant... Read More
Here, kids have the chance to reside in the wor... Read More
On the other side of town, find Universal’s val... Read More
With room rates beginning at $69, this water pa... Read More
This resort offers spacious, condominium-style ... Read More
This Universal-area luxury spa offers 14 treatm... Read More
Nearby Bars
Located in the Grand Bohemian Hotel and named f... Read More
The Hard Rock brand may not have the cachet it ... Read More
Tiki chic is making a strong comeback and those... Read More
Disney isn't necessarily the name you think of ... Read More
The idea of bars at theme parks can be divisive... Read More