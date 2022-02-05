With four locations in Orlando, this local chain is at their best on Saturdays and Sundays, especially in the Thornton Park (downtown Orlando) location. Make sure not to miss the Dexter’s Benedict (the in-house take on eggs benedict, served on French bread) and the Maple Leaf Farms Duck Bacon. The mimosas come in seven flavors, and the bloody Marys are perfection. Dexter’s serves a nice breakfast Monday through Friday too.