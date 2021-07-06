Orlando Travel Guide

Best known for theme parks, Orlando is home to more than a dozen family attractions, including Walt Disney World, Epcot, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, and Universal Orlando, making the central Florida city the "Theme Park Capital of the World." Orlando is also called "The City Beautiful," dating back to 1908 when city officials gave it the nickname that still appears on the city seal. The origin of the city's name is less clear, with several different stories and historical figures claimed as possible sources.