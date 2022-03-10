Oaxaca Travel Guide

Everything, and nothing about the state of Oaxaca, is what you'd expect from a trip to Mexico. The verdant Sierra Norte highlands lie north of frost-tipped Valles Centrales, while on the southern coast, Pacific waves lap at quintessential tropical beaches, teeming with marine life and flanked by quaint beach villages. Travel to Oaxaca to experience the best of Mexico; it's one of the safest and most economically stable regions in the country. While in Oaxaca, travel to the colonial capital city, also called Oaxaca. Considered Humanity's Cultural Patrimony by UNESCO, the face of Oaxaca is charming 17th-century architecture: courtyards and shaded zocalos. The flavor? Traditional Mexican. Come here for grilled empanadas and spicy hot chocolate. In recent years, contemporary art galleries have joined craft markets that feature indigenous arts and artifacts.