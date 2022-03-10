Oaxaca Travel Guide
Everything, and nothing about the state of Oaxaca, is what you'd expect from a trip to Mexico. The verdant Sierra Norte highlands lie north of frost-tipped Valles Centrales, while on the southern coast, Pacific waves lap at quintessential tropical beaches, teeming with marine life and flanked by quaint beach villages. Travel to Oaxaca to experience the best of Mexico; it's one of the safest and most economically stable regions in the country. While in Oaxaca, travel to the colonial capital city, also called Oaxaca. Considered Humanity's Cultural Patrimony by UNESCO, the face of Oaxaca is charming 17th-century architecture: courtyards and shaded zocalos. The flavor? Traditional Mexican. Come here for grilled empanadas and spicy hot chocolate. In recent years, contemporary art galleries have joined craft markets that feature indigenous arts and artifacts.
Things Not to Miss in Oaxaca
With so many spectacular things to see, our Oaxaca travel guide highlights the sites and attractions that cannot be missed. From ancient Mesoamerican ruins to remnants of Oaxaca's colonial past, to the most pristine beaches and mountains for nature lovers, Oaxaca's diversity and energy is evident.* Temple of Santo Domingo* Cathedral* Monte Albán* Plaza of the Constitution* Governor´s Palace* Macedonio Alcala Theater* Huatulco beach* Puerto Escondido beach
When to Go to Oaxaca
With a temperate climate year-round, there's no bad time to visit Oaxaca. Avoid the crowds, which appear in October and linger through March. While there are frequent rain showers in the months of July, August, and September, the state's most famous folk dance festival, Guelaguetza, occurs on the last Monday in July.