Oahu Travel Guide

Not far from the shops, restaurants, and hotels of Honolulu and Waikiki Beach, the scenery changes to quiet beaches, green valleys, and mountain views. On the windward or east coast of the island, beaches like Kailua, Makapu'u, and Lanikai offer white sand, shade trees, and waves for surfing, snorkeling, and bodyboarding. On the North Shore, visitors find more than seven miles of the famous beaches that attract surfers from around the world, especially during the winter months when the waves are big and challenging. The Leeward, or west coast, is sunny and dry with luxury resorts and its own surfing beach, Makaha.