The Pacific side of the country is more popular with visitors, since the roads are more navigable and tourist hot spots like Lake Nicaragua, Grenada and San Juan del Sur are clustered along the coastline. The Mosquito Coast is the nickname for the Caribbean side of the isthmus, so-called for the indigenous tribe native to the area and not the pesky bug—although there are plenty of those. Mosquito is remote and difficult to reach by car; however airplanes can be easily chartered to airstrip in Bluefields from the Managua airport. The beach town of Bluefields is the gateway to the charming Corn Islands and Pearl Keys, full of luscious creole cuisine, crystal blue lagoons and stunning white sand beaches. Check out the Travel + Leisure Nicaragua travel guide to find the best hotels, restaurants and destinations to explore in this beautiful country.