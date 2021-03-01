New Orleans Travel Guide

New Orleans, nicknamed "The Big Easy," is a town of jazz kings and queens, iconic architecture, the New Orleans Saints, and perhaps the most spirited street in America—Bourbon Street. It's also one of the only cities in America where you can legally drink on the street, which only adds to the lively nature of NOLA nightlife. Comedian and actor Hannibal Burress famously said of the Big Easy that "for $300 you can have your own parade on a day's notice," and if that doesn't beautifully encapsulate the glory of New Orleans in one sentence, we don't know what does.