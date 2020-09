As I look at the lovely mountain image blown up against a wall, the prayer flags and the weathered white tent in Ladakhi Kitchen’s outdoor space, I feel inspired enough to safely say that this mountain cuisine is well worth the trek to Gurgaon. Specializing in Tibetan, Nepalese and Ladakhi food, they show a serious commitment to Tibetan dumplings, or momos, with their menu featuring more than one type. You can BYOB, and soupy noodles with momos cost about $6.50.