If you’re the kind who always likes to get just a taste of what’s on your companion’s plate, you’ll love thalis. These are the plates we would’ve had at home if our grannies had their way—with a little bit of everything. They’re perfectly balanced meals that include dal (lentils), salad, yogurt-dip raita, rice, roti, cracker-like papad and pickle. Usually, that is. Suruchi also does great thalis reflecting different local cuisines.