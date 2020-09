Of all the dhabas in this city serving chhole bhature—a chickpea curry served with fried bread—this one seems to have the most people coming back for more. They don’t do a whole lot of dishes, but I don’t think anyone has gotten past the samosas or the thick yogurt drink lassi. There’s not much ambiance to speak of, but if you’re on a mission to tuck into some Punjabi heartland classics, keep your head down and truck on. Chhole Bhuature + Lassi cost $2.