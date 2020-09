Okay, this place is far from authentic when it comes to Italian cuisine, but sometimes you just want some Western-style comfort food—pizzas, burgers, shakes—and this place excels at them nicely. BYD, as it’s known in student circles, does some rather unusual menu innovations—like the Cajun Spiced Bombay Burger— so stick to what sounds right and enjoy the cute coziness behind the lopsided yellow door. One salad and a non-vegetarian pizza cost about $5.