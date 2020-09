Who knew that a humble canteen at a state house would become the gastronomical superstar of Delhi city? You’ll most likely end up sharing a table with others in pursuit of a meal that satisfies tummy, mind and pocket. The steel chairs are perhaps designed to get you out of there quick. But with limitless servings of the thali dishes and utter yumminess of their meat dishes and rice-based biryani, standing up quickly afterward is a tall order indeed. Costs about $2.50 per person.