This is a lesser-known gem that exists in The Oberoi Hotel, in Gurgaon. With its focus on coastal cuisine and plenty of modern menu interpretations to explore, the world’s your oyster. The fresh catch of the day is flown in from nine states hugging the Indian coastline, and will be ready to plate before noon each day. We love the corresponding recipes from each state, as well as special salts and pickles that make all the difference.