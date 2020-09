Shawarma lovers, rejoice. At some point, between working restaurants in Saudi Arabia and India, the owner of this little joint realized that the universal formula for good grub was as simple as a sandwich-y bread and meat done right. The chicken and mutton shawarma are superbly flavored and cooked to tender perfection. Along with the pickled vegetables and creamy Lebanese mayonnaise, you can’t really ask for more. Shawarmas cost about $1.50 per roll.