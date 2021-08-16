New Delhi Travel Guide

Visiting India is a bucket-list trip for plenty of seasoned travelers, and you can't do better than starting your Indian vacation in New Delhi. From the essential attractions—like the Red Fort and Baháʼí Lotus Temple—to the incomparable North Indian cuisine on display at both high-end restaurants and street stalls in Old Delhi, the capital of India will set the tone for your travels. And not only can you easily drive or train to nearby, must-visit destinations like Agra and Jaipur, but you can take short-haul flights from Delhi to southern staples like Goa or Kerala.