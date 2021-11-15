Napa Valley Travel Guide

Wine Tasting

There are over 400 wineries in Napa Valley alone so narrowing down the list can be a bit daunting. But we've picked a few of our favorites to get your list started. Mayacamas Vineyard is tucked away in the Mayacamas mountains and offers stunning views of the valley and all the way up to the Bay Area. With plenty of outdoor seating and great wine and cheese pairings, Ashes & Diamonds Winery is a good option for a laid back hang. For a more boutique winery experience, compared to all of the mega wineries in town, head to B Cellar Winery. The team specifically crafted their menu to perfectly complement each of their vintages. And better yet, you can enjoy your tasting on their covered outdoor patio taking in the sights of the surrounding vineyards.