Mustique Travel Guide
Travel to Mustique to experience an island escape like no other. Once reserved for royals, Mustique has opened its white sandy beaches and is now one of the most coveted and exclusive travel destinations for the rest of us mere plebeians. Part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island collection, this tropical oasis measures just 2.2 square miles making it one of the world's most secluded getaways. It's no wonder that Mick Jagger and Shania Twain favor it as a holiday destination.
Consult Travel + Leisure's Mustique travel guide for the best of this island paradise.
Things Not to Miss in Mustique
* Relaxing on one of Mustique's perfect beaches * Horseback riding * The Cotton House Spa
When to Go to Mustique
As a favorite winter sun destination, December through April is the most popular time to visit Mustique. The island has a tropical climate and the weather changes very little during the year. However, you can expect showers during the rainy season, which occurs from May through November, and as a result resort prices are somewhat lower at this time.