Mustique Travel Guide

Travel to Mustique to experience an island escape like no other. Once reserved for royals, Mustique has opened its white sandy beaches and is now one of the most coveted and exclusive travel destinations for the rest of us mere plebeians. Part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines island collection, this tropical oasis measures just 2.2 square miles making it one of the world's most secluded getaways. It's no wonder that Mick Jagger and Shania Twain favor it as a holiday destination.