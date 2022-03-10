Montana Travel Guide
Travel to Montana, where rugged mountains meet vast prairies, and you'll gain new appreciation for the American frontier. Between the Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, the Continental Divide and the trail once traveled by Lewis and Clark, the wonders of Big Sky Country feel endless. Since Mother Nature acts as a museum here, it's easy to explore Native American culture, cowtown cities and battlefields, and experience untouched wilderness when you visit Montana.
Things Not to Miss in Montana
Our Montana travel guide will help you open up your horizons in this bucket-list-ready frontier. You'll definitely want to add some of these key sights to your itinerary:* Yellowstone National Park* Glacier National Park* The site of the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn* The historic trail of Lewis and Clark, which dates back to 1804* Sample some huckleberry jam or pies - it's the local berry that stands in for (and perhaps upstages) blueberries in Montana* Explore the charming town of Missoula
When to Visit Montana
The ideal months for Montana travel are July and August, when the must-see attractions are up and running, the crowds are not overwhelming, and the temperature is most comfortable. The shoulder seasons - June or September - offer as much access as July and August, but come with two possible pitfalls in terms of weather: rain in June, and snow in September.