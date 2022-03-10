Our Montana travel guide will help you open up your horizons in this bucket-list-ready frontier. You'll definitely want to add some of these key sights to your itinerary:* Yellowstone National Park* Glacier National Park* The site of the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn* The historic trail of Lewis and Clark, which dates back to 1804* Sample some huckleberry jam or pies - it's the local berry that stands in for (and perhaps upstages) blueberries in Montana* Explore the charming town of Missoula