Milan Travel Guide

Sometimes, this feels like the most modern city in Italy. The fashion houses are responsible for a new crop of contemporary art galleries in repurposed industrial spaces: the Fondazione Prada, Armani Silos and Pirelli Hangarbicocca for starters. Then there's the design scene – the Triennale hosts a permanent exhibition on Italian design, and every April, the Salone del Mobile, or Milan Design Week, fills the city with pop-up boutiques and galleries. Even the nightlife is forward-looking – some of the most inventive cocktail bars in Europe are located here.Of course, Milan has history, too. The Duomo – the vast wedding cake of a building that is Europe's second largest church – was started in 1386 (but only completed in 1965, so intricate was the design). The Brera is one of Italy's finest art galleries, showing works from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. And of course, this is the city of Leonardo da Vinci, who worked in the Castello Sforzesco and painted his famous "Last Supper" in the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie. Past, present, and – over in the Porta Garibaldi neighborhood – the future. Few cities are as energizing as Milan.