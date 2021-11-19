PULSE
To tune into the heartbeat of the contemporary art world, head over to PULSE. Peek through the looking glass and into the world of video and new media at PULSE Play, a window into the realm of all things digital. Lose track of time meandering through PULSE projects, a series of large-scale sculptures, installations and performances that are audience immersing. Then, follow your gut over to IMPULSE where solo exhibitions are handpicked by a committee, and one will be presented with the PULSE Prize.
