PULSE
  1. T+L
  2. Destinations
  3. U.S. + Canada
  4. U.S.
  5. Florida
  6. Miami
  7. PULSE

PULSE

To tune into the heartbeat of the contemporary art world, head over to PULSE.  Peek through the looking glass and into the world of video and new media at PULSE Play, a window into the realm of all things digital. Lose track of time meandering through PULSE projects, a series of large-scale sculptures, installations and performances that are audience immersing. Then, follow your gut over to IMPULSE where solo exhibitions are handpicked by a committee, and one will be presented with the PULSE Prize. 

Other Nearby Things to Do
journal
Miami Beach/ South Beach
Made famous by feature films, including Scarfac... Read More
camera and maps
Virginia Key Beach Park
For striking views of Brickell Avenue and the D... Read More
suitcase
Surfside Beach
Low-key and relaxed, Surfside’s Residential Bea... Read More
photos
Sunny Isles
Hope you packed you’re snorkeling gear, because... Read More
photos
Haulover Beach
If you prefer a beach with free spirit, the cou... Read More
photos
Duffy’s Sports Grill in North Miami Beach
A playbook of drinks calls for a smart strategy... Read More
Nearby Hotels
photos
The Gale
Renovated in 2012, The Gale is an ode to Miami’... Read More
camera and maps
The Betsy
An unexpected departure from bustling Ocean Dri... Read More
travel package
Sense Beach House
Snag yourself one of the 18 rooms at this quiet... Read More
suitcase
The Standard
The Standard distinguishes itself by its locati... Read More
travel package
The Standard
This bayfront darling earns top marks for its c... Read More
suitcase
The Raleigh
The iconic, swirling Art Deco design of The Ral... Read More
Nearby Restaurants
journal
Greenstreet
Oversized cinnamon rolls, red velvet pancakes, ... Read More
journal
Icebox Café
After a brief hiatus, Icebox Café reopened to t... Read More
camera and maps
News Café
Breakfast is a perpetual and round-the-clock of... Read More
suitcase
Buena Vista Deli
After two decades in Montreal, Chef Claude Post... Read More
suitcase
Coral Bagels
Don’t be fooled by its name or unassuming locat... Read More
travel package
Michael Schwartz
Michael Schwartz is the sovereign of an enormou... Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today for just $1 an issue!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Receive exclusive travel deals, insider tips, inspiration, breaking news updates, and more.
Sign up