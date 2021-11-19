Miami Project
Miami Project is the new artsy kid on midtown’s tent-cluster block. The fresh fair has received critical praise for showcasing plentiful female and cutting-edge works. New in spirit but an old soul, Miami Project curates a selection of historically important pieces from over 60 galleries from across the U.S. Possibly the quirkiest fair of Art Week, the Miami Project is as intimate as it gets.

 

